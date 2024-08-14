Migration rises from New Zealand amid economic conflicts, high unemployment

(MENAFN) New Zealand is experiencing an unprecedented wave of migration, coinciding with rising unemployment, persistently high interest rates, and a slowing economy. Government statistics reveal that a record 131,200 people left the country in the year ending June 2024, with about a third relocating to Australia. This exodus marks a sharp contrast to the previous trend during the COVID-19 pandemic when New Zealanders abroad were encouraged to return home in large numbers. Now, as the economic landscape deteriorates, many New Zealanders, disillusioned by the high cost of living, escalating interest rates, and a lack of job opportunities, are seeking better prospects in Australia, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Economists predict that net migration, which remains high, will also decline as fewer foreigners find New Zealand an attractive destination due to its slowing economy.



The latest data from Statistics New Zealand underscores the significant shift in the country's migration patterns. Of the 131,200 departures, 80,174 were New Zealand citizens, nearly double the figures recorded before the pandemic. This trend reflects a growing dissatisfaction among New Zealanders, driven by economic challenges at home. The central bank's aggressive interest rate hikes, totaling 521 basis points—the most substantial tightening since the official cash rate was introduced in 1999—have placed additional strain on the economy. The nation's economic growth slowed to a meager annual rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter, while the unemployment rate climbed to 4.7 percent in the second quarter of 2024. Despite these challenges, inflation remains stubbornly high at 3.3 percent, further exacerbating the cost of living crisis.



Australia has become a prime destination for New Zealanders, particularly as it actively recruits skilled workers in sectors like nursing, policing, and teaching, offering attractive relocation packages. Unlike many other migrants, New Zealanders do not require visas to work in Australia, making the move even more appealing. At the same time, the New Zealand government has significantly reduced the size of its civil service, leading to job losses and increasing the number of skilled workers seeking employment opportunities abroad. As a result, the once strong connection between New Zealanders and their home country appears to be weakening, with many opting to leave in search of a more stable and prosperous future elsewhere.



