Betterrx Disrupts Hospice Pharmacy Industry, Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List

- Ben ClarkeSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BetterRX, a pioneer in real-time hospice pharmacy technology, has been recognized as number 3,554 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This achievement highlights the company's remarkable 134% revenue growth over the past three years, reflecting its strong market presence and the increasing demand for its innovative platform. BetterRX attributes their rapid growth to being highly focused on helping hospices lower pharmacy costs while improving patient care, thereby providing exceptional value to its partners.Hospice care teams have long struggled with outdated, manual, and fragmented medication ordering tools and processes, leading to medication errors, treatment delays, and inefficient pharmacy access. These challenges have resulted in excessive pharmacy costs, increased administrative burdens for hospice staff, and compromised patient care. To tackle these issues, more hospices are choosing to partner with BetterRX to:.Lower Costs: An Executive Director highlighted the financial benefits: "BetterRX significantly helps us manage our expenses. A substantial portion of our costs are medications, and BetterRX's platform has notably reduced our per-patient day costs.".Improve Efficiencies: A Clinical Director noted the operational benefits: "BetterRX has significantly streamlined our processes. The ease of ordering and the speed of communication with pharmacies mean our nurses can focus more on patient care rather than administrative tasks.".Provide Better Care: A Regional Director at a leading hospice organization remarked, "BetterRX has been crucial in improving our patient and family satisfaction scores. Our clinical leaders and nurses have both confidence and flexibility in meeting patient needs efficiently and promptly."Supporting these statements are impressive figures:.Nurses using BetterRX reclaim 4-5 hours per week, with 98% reporting higher job satisfaction after switching to BetterRX..More than 94% of local pharmacies surveyed prefer working with BetterRX over a traditional hospice PBM..Over 96% of customers consider BetterRX a highly trusted partner.Founded by pharmacist Jared Stong and led by CEO Ben Clarke, BetterRX is honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies. "This recognition underscores our commitment to transforming hospice pharmacy management," said CEO Ben Clarke. "We are eliminating unnecessary patient suffering caused by medication delays and revolutionizing how hospices manage costs and deliver care. "As BetterRX continues to grow, it remains committed to enhancing patient comfort and supporting the mission of hospice care. The company's approach helps ensure patients receive the right medications at the right time, facilitating a dignified and comfortable end-of-life experience.For more information, visit BetterRX's website .About BetterRX:BetterRX's real-time hospice pharmacy technology platform streamlines medication ordering, optimizes costs, and improves patient care. Founded by Jared Stong and led by Ben Clarke, BetterRX is committed to enhancing hospice care through innovative solutions.

