Carrefour Qatar Offers Back-To-School Experience With One-Stop Shopping

DOHA: Carrefour Qatar has announced its annual back-to-school campaign, featuring unbeatable prices across its entire range of school essentials.

From August 17 to September 7, 2024, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers and significant discounts at Carrefour Qatar stores and online.

From and stationery to backpacks, lunchboxes, and a wide selection of fresh produce, Carrefour Qatar's extensive back-to-school range caters to all needs.

Through promotional activities, social competitions, influencer collaborations and exclusive offers for MyCLUB Members on this occasion, Carrefour Qatar is committed to delivering exceptional value for families during this busy season. Philippe Peguilhan, Carrefour's Regional Director – Lower Gulf, commented:“The back-to-school season can be overwhelming for families. Key factors such as variety, pricing and convenience are crucial for parents. Shopping for everything in one location is a significant advantage.”

Peguilhan added:“At Carrefour, we continuously monitor back-to-school trends and address the challenges families face by providing our valued customers with what they need, all in one place, including a wide variety of products at unbeatable prices.”

Customers can find all their back-to-school essentials in dedicated sections within every Carrefour store across Qatar.

Alternatively, they can shop conveniently from home through the MAF Carrefour application.