India And Russia Consider Creation Of Joint Venture For Production Of Fuel For Nuclear Power Plants
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
India and Russia are working on concluding a deal worth INR 105
billion (more than $1.2 million) for the supply of nuclear fuel and
essential components for two new Kudankulam NPP power units. The
parties are also considering the possibility of a joint venture
(JV) to produce fuel for nuclear power plants in India,
Azernews reports.
"India and Russia are working on concluding a deal worth 105
billion Indian rupees for the supply of nuclear fuel and basic
components for two new power units of the Kudankulam NPP, which
will be built with the help of Moscow," the newspaper writes,
citing sources.
The future agreement provides for "the supply by the Russian
fuel company TVEL in the period from 2025 to 2033 of the initial
batches and the next five loads for power units 3 and 4 of the
Kudankulam project, as well as a set of control rods and fuel
assemblies," the sources said.
In addition, according to them, the possibility of creating a
joint Russian-Indian enterprise with the participation of TVEL to
produce nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants in India is being
considered.
Kudankulam nuclear power plant is located in the state of Tamil
Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of
six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity
of 6,000 MW.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.