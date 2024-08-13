India And Russia Consider Creation Of Joint Venture For Production Of Fuel For Nuclear Power Plants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

India and Russia are working on concluding a deal worth INR 105 billion (more than $1.2 million) for the of nuclear and essential components for two new Kudankulam NPP power units. The parties are also considering the possibility of a joint venture (JV) to produce fuel for nuclear power in India, Azernews reports.

The future agreement provides for "the supply by the Russian fuel company TVEL in the period from 2025 to 2033 of the initial batches and the next five loads for power units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam project, as well as a set of control rods and fuel assemblies," the sources said.

In addition, according to them, the possibility of creating a joint Russian-Indian enterprise with the participation of TVEL to produce nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants in India is being considered.

Kudankulam nuclear power plant is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW.