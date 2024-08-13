Bahraini King Rep. Condoles With Kuwait Crown Prince On Sheikh Salem Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Al-Sabah family received on Tuesday representative of both Bahraini King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the King's Special Representative Mohammad bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa and his accompanying delegation. The Bahraini delegation came to offer condolences on demise of chief of the Kuwait National Guard Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.