Bahraini King Rep. Condoles With Kuwait Crown Prince On Sheikh Salem Demise

8/13/2024 3:05:13 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family received on Tuesday representative of both Bahraini King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the King's Special Representative Mohammad bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa and his accompanying delegation.
The Bahraini delegation came to offer condolences on demise of chief of the Kuwait National Guard Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (end)
