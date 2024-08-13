TEEF For Life, A Primal Health, LLC Product, Teases TEEF TREETSTM At Superzoo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEEF's award-winning is now infused into premium freeze-dried dental treats for cats and dogs for guilt-free, delicious daily dental care.



MANDALAY BAY, N.V., and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

80% of pets show signs of dental problems and by age three, and depending on the severity these diseases can reduce a pet's natural lifespan by up to a third. Pet dental care can be costly and is not always an accessible option for pet owners. Additionally, many pet dental products disregard how maintaining the bacteria in an animal's oral microbiome is critical to their overall health.

TEEF TREETS Now available for pet oral health

Continue Reading

As one of the few dental-focused brands in the market, TEEF's microbiologists pride themselves on being innovators in the space. One of the many difficulties of at-home dental care is that it is inconvenient for the pet parent and unappealing for the pet. TEEF TREETS offers an all-in-one, guilt-free solution to daily dental hygiene by infusing their award-winning formulations (Protektin42 for dogs and Protektin30 for cats) into premium, protein-packed treats. Embedding their formulations into freeze-dried salmon or duck provides a nutritious and delicious way to care for your pet's teeth daily.

TEEF TREETSTM will debut at SuperZoo and be available for pre-order at their booth, #3563. They will also be displayed in the new product showcase's dog and cat sections. There will be an opportunity to meet inventor Dr. Emily Stein at the TEEF booth on Thursday from 4-5 pm and she will also be presenting on "The Bitchin' World of Biotics" on Friday at noon PT on the Show Floor Talks Stage.

Co-founder and CCO, Lindsey Campbell, added, "We're incredibly excited to be revealing our newest dental innovation at SuperZoo this year. This trade show draws some of the most influential people and pet industry businesses from all over the world. It's exciting to be included among other incredible innovations that will improve pet wellness and quality of life."

About TEEF for Life

The mission at TEEF for LIFETM is to add more years to your pet's life and more life to their years by promoting whole mouth health through groundbreaking products. Developed and created by Emily Stein, Ph.D., TEEF's ProtektinTM formulations are powered by proprietary prebiotic technology called Selective Microbial Metabolism Regulation Technology (SMMRT)TM. SMMRT utilizes 100% safe, natural nutrients to put oral bacteria on a Keto diet, improving breath and oral health. Already a core component of their award-winning dental powder, TEEF will be introducing their new dental treats at SuperZoo this August.

Whether you add TEEF prebiotic dental powder to your pets' daily routine or treat them with our TEEF TREETSTM, you're helping improve their dental health. At TEEF for LIFETM, all of our products are Created by Science, and Formulated with Love, so you can love your pets longer.

Connect:





@teef4life

Primal Health LinkedIn



Media Contact:

Lindsey Campbell

Cell: 651-361-0112

[email protected]

SOURCE Primal Health, LLC