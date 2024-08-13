Mouthwash Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mouthwash market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.56 billion in 2023 to $8.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer oral care awareness, regulatory standards, brand loyalty and marketing, dental recommendations, flavor preferences.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mouthwash market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising health consciousness, innovative product formulations, environmental sustainability, e-commerce growth, emerging market trends.

Growth Driver Of The Mouthwash Market

An increase in the incidence of dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the mouthwash market going forward. Dental problems are conditions that impact oral health, including tooth decay, gum disease, tooth erosion, and gum infections. Mouthwash is essential in preventing cavities by reducing plaque and germs in the mouth. A mouthwash can fight cavities when used correctly and daily to prevent periodontal disease.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mouthwash market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the mouthwash market. Companies operating in the mouthwash market are working on new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Anti-Septic, Other Types

2) By Flavor: Active Salt, Mint, Fresh Tea, Other Flavors

3) By Sales: Modern Trade, Departmental Store, Drug Stores, Online Stores, Other Sales

4) By End-User: Household, Hospital, Dental Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mouthwash market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global mouthwash market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the mouthwash market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Mouthwash Market Definition

Mouthwash refers to a liquid solution used to rinse and clean the mouth and gums. It typically contains an antiseptic to destroy harmful germs that may reside on the tongue and between teeth.

