SEXY PHOTOS: Times Sonali Raut Shared Bold Bikini Pictures Take Took The Internet By Storm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonali Raut often takes to her social to share hot pictures on social media.

Sonali Raut began her career as a model, establishing herself in the Indian through her participation in numerous runway shows and advertising campaigns. Her striking looks and professional demeanor quickly gained her recognition. She was featured in prominent fashion magazines and became a sought-after model for various brands.



Sonali Raut gained nationwide fame as a contestant on "Bigg Boss 8," a popular Indian reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. Her time on the show was marked by her candid personality and interactions with other contestants, which kept viewers engaged. Her participation in "Bigg Boss" not only boosted her public profile but also opened doors for further opportunities in both acting and modeling.



Sonali Raut made her film debut with the 2014 Bollywood movie "The Xposé," directed by Anupam Kumar. The film, a musical thriller, featured Raut in a supporting role alongside a prominent cast. Although the film received mixed reviews, Raut's performance was noted for its energy and presence. Her role in "The Xposé" marked her entry into the film industry and paved the way for future acting projects.

Beyond "Bigg Boss," Sonali Raut has appeared in various television shows and reality programs. Her television career includes guest appearances and roles in several popular shows, which have contributed to her visibility and fan base. Her participation in different TV formats has showcased her versatility and kept her in the public eye.



Sonali Raut is highly active on social media, where she engages with her followers and shares updates about her professional and personal life. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook serve as her primary channels for connecting with fans and promoting her work. Her strong social media presence allows her to maintain relevance in the entertainment industry and influence public perception.