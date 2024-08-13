Doctors in India initiate strike in response to shocking rape, murder of 31-year-old trainee doctor

(MENAFN) On Monday, doctors at multiple government-run hospitals in India initiated a strike in response to the shocking rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor. The victim was assaulted and killed on Friday at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, located in the eastern state of West Bengal. Her body was discovered within the premises of the state-run institution.



An autopsy revealed that the doctor had been sexually assaulted before her death. Sanjoy Roy, a hospital volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the crime and has reportedly confessed to the attack. In light of these events, resident doctors at RG Kar Medical College have demanded a judicial inquiry into the case and are participating in the strike, voicing their refusal to resume work until justice is served.



The strike has extended beyond Kolkata, with protests erupting at hospitals across the country, including in the capital, New Delhi. Staff at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have suspended elective services in solidarity. The demonstrations have also spread to cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, and various regions in Karnataka, where resident, junior, and trainee doctors have announced an indefinite strike.



The protests highlight a broader issue of violence against medical professionals in India. A survey by the Indian Medical Association found that 75 percent of doctors have experienced some form of violence in their careers, often from the relatives of patients. The current strike reflects mounting frustrations over the safety and security of medical staff, who face increasing threats and abuse while performing their duties.

