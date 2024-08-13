Reports from Iranian media shed new light on assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Iranian have shed new light on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' bureau. According to the Iranian news "Al-Alam," the assassination involved the use of a lightweight missile equipped with a high-explosive warhead. The missile reportedly was constructed from non-metallic materials, which could suggest advanced technology or unconventional design.



The source cited by "Al-Alam" indicated that the missile was launched from a neighboring country to Iran. Ongoing investigations aim to determine whether this country had any knowledge of the missile launch or if it was conducted without their awareness.



The source also dismissed rumors about the presence of bombs inside Haniyeh's room or any internal Iranian involvement in the attack. It was clarified that no Iranian nationals were arrested in connection with the assassination. The source speculated that the assassination was intended to create a rift between Iran and the broader resistance movements, potentially exacerbating Sunni-Shia tensions in the region.



Further, the source accused the United States of being involved in the operation, claiming that the United States contributed to the intelligence gathering, planning, and execution of the attack. The source warned that Iran's response would be military rather than security-focused, signaling a potential escalation.



In a related development, Iran's army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a stark warning, stating that the Israeli regime should not harbor any expectations for a positive future, underscoring the heightened tension and the potential for further conflict in the region.

