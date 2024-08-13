Bengaluru: BMRCL Announces 3-Day Disruption In Namma Metro Green Line Starting Today; Check Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru commuters are set to face temporary changes in the Namma Metro Green Line services over the next three days. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced adjustments to the metro schedule from today, August 13, through August 15, due to ongoing signalling tests on the extended route from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC).

On August 13, the last train from Nagasandra station will depart at 10 pm instead of the usual 11 pm. However, between Peenya Industries and Silk Institute metro stations, the final train will run until 11:12 pm. should be aware of the time difference between Peenya Industrial and Nagasandra Metro stations during this period.

The following day, August 14, metro services will start at 6 am, an hour later than the regular 5 am. The last train from Nagasandra will again conclude at 10 pm. Between Peenya Industries and Silk Institute stations, services will commence at 5 am, with the last train operating until 11:12 pm.

On August 15, services between Peenya Industries and Silk Institute stations will begin at 6 am instead of 5 am. The schedule for the last train remains unchanged for this day.

During these days, there will be an interchange of metro services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute. Commuters travelling along this route should plan accordingly. It's important to note that the Purple Line metro services will operate without any changes.

BMRCL regrets the inconvenience and urges passengers to adjust their travel plans during this temporary disruption.

