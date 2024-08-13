Ukraine Returns Six Children From Temporarily Occupied Territories - Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six Ukrainian children have returned from Russian to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dmytro_lubinetzs/6408" data-width="100%"></script>

"We managed to return six Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied areas to their homeland. Families with children from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are now in safety," he said.

According to the parents, their children were forced to attend a Russian school and celebrate Russian holidays. Pressure was exerted on Ukrainian citizens to receive Russian documents.

In addition, armed Russians broke into the homes of the families and carried out groundless searches.

According to Lubinets, the feeling of disenfranchisement, limitations and awareness of what kind of future awaits the children became an impetus for the parents to leave for Ukrainian territory.

The commissioner thanked public organizations and foundations that help children who were brought back to Ukraine and their families.