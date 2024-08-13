Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan And Abram Come Together To Give Voice To Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi Version Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Hindi language trailer of "Mufasa: The Lion King" is out and netizens just can't keep calm as Superstar is set to voice for the upcoming adventure with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

The film directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Following the release of the trailer, fans quickly took to social to share their excitement , applauding the casting of the father-son trio. One user commented saying,“Got goosebumps man”

Some other wrote,“What a legacy..its Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan voice.. the tremendous trio”

Another user lauded the casting as a historic moment and said“The trio of SRK Aryan and AbRam is gonna create history.”

One user was in awe to see the father-son bonding and said, "Shahrukh Khan + Aryan Khan + AbRam Khan, get ready to see a father & Sons bonding in this film.”

Others called it as AbRam's debut in the film industry and wrote,“AbRam Khan's magnanimous entry in film industry” while some other said“Looks like AbRam is gonna carry the legacy of SRK”

“The King & his cubs voicing the King & his cubs. Tell me this isn't perfect casting”

In "Mufasa: The Lion King", Shah Rukh returns to lend his voice to Mufasa, with Aryan as Simba and AbRam as young Mufasa. While it would be the voice debut of AbRam, Aryan has previously worked with Shah Rukh in the Hindi version of 2019's "The Lion King" where he voiced the character of Simba with the actor lending his voice to Mufasa.

Shah Rukh said the character of Mufasa has an "incredible legacy" and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba.

"I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. 'Mufasa: The Lion King', depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional.

"It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," the Bollywood star said in a statement.

"When 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families," added Bikram Duggal, head of studios, Disney Star.

According to makers,“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists mandrill shaman Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline - and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

The announcement came days after the actor became the first Indian film personality to be honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.