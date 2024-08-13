Technical glitch disrupts Musk's interview with Trump on platform X

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's highly anticipated interview with former President Donald Trump on the X encountered a significant technical glitch, leading to widespread criticism. Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Monday night via Spaces X, the interview was delayed by 42 minutes due to initial disruptions. As hundreds of thousands of listeners tuned in, the broadcast failed to start on time.



During the delay, Musk claimed that the X platform had suffered a "massive attack," which he suggested was the cause of the interruption. However, according to website "The Verge," there was no actual attack, and Musk's assertion was likely a cover for technical issues. When the interview finally commenced around 8:40 p.m., Musk reiterated the "big attack" theory, suggesting that the alleged disruption reflected significant opposition to Trump’s forthcoming remarks.



This incident recalled a similar situation from 2023 when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign announcement on X also faced technical difficulties, casting a shadow over the platform's ability to handle high-profile events smoothly.



