Tunisian official, US ambassador talk over Libya's political future

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar expressed strong support for all initiatives aimed at ensuring security in Libya. Ammar's comments came during a meeting with US Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood and US Special Envoy for Libya Ambassador Richard Norland. The discussions focused on strengthening the relationship between Tunisia and the United States, as well as exploring ways to address Libya's ongoing political challenges.



Ammar emphasized that any political resolution for Libya should be developed through Libyan-Libyan dialogue, grounded in consensus and facilitated under the auspices of the United Nations. According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, Tunisia is committed to supporting efforts that seek a comprehensive and enduring settlement to ensure Libya's security, stability, unity, and sovereignty.



Ambassador Richard Norland acknowledged Tunisia's "positive and constructive" role in facilitating dialogue between Libyan parties. He reiterated the United States' stance against imposing solutions through force and expressed a willingness to work closely with Tunisia to advance a political settlement through dialogue and negotiation.



Libya has faced ongoing security challenges amid political fragmentation since 2022. The country is currently divided between two rival administrations: the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the western part of the country, and the administration of Osama Hammad appointed by the House of Representatives, which operates out of Benghazi and governs the eastern region and parts of the south. UN-led efforts to conduct parliamentary and presidential elections have stalled multiple times, further deepening the political impasse and intensifying the security situation in the oil-rich nation.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108547860