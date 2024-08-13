Velocity Restoration Launches Classic Ford Mustang Restomod: Combines Modern Performance And Vintage Soul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1969 Ford Mustang Fastback - Velocity Ford Mustang Restomod

1969 Classis Ford Mustang Interior - White Diamond Stitch Leather

Ford Coyote V8 - 460 hp

America's leading restomod innovator sets its sights on the 1967-68 Mustang Fastback and Convertible models.

Stuart Wilson, Velocity Founder

CANTONMENT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After more than a decade of specializing in classic Ford Bronco restorations, Velocity expanded its lineup of American classic cars, including the 1967-68 Ford Mustang. The Velocity Ford Mustang seamlessly blends the timeless allure of the vintage Mustang's design with cutting-edge technology and modern performance enhancements. And with two available Series configurations, numerous standalone options, and the choice of Fastback and Convertible body styles, there is a Velocity Ford Mustang that fits any taste.

Thanks to movies such as Bullitt and Gone In 60 Seconds, the 1967-68 model years are the most desirable and recognizable for the classic Ford Mustang , and Velocity's dedication to preserving automotive heritage is evident in each meticulously crafted build. The Velocity Ford Mustang retains the classic lines and spirit of the original car while pushing the boundaries of innovation with state-of-the-art components that offer an unparalleled driving experience.

The Signature Series Mustang shows off mag-style wheels and lots of chrome trim, while the Street Series adds a bolder style with billet accents, 19” Forgeline three-piece wheels, and unique louvers on the Fastback. Opting for the new Mustang Convertible package, available only on the Signature Series, adds a motorized soft top that is available in multiple colors.

Inside, the Velocity Vintage Ford Mustang harmoniously blends contemporary luxury elements with the classic Mustang's vintage interior design. Every detail, from the Dakota Digital instrument cluster to the Vintage Air climate control system, has been thoughtfully integrated to create an environment that is both nostalgic and comfortable. The Street Series further enhances the driving experience with custom-machined billet accessories and hand-stitched leather upholstery.

At the heart of each Velocity Ford Mustang is a powerful Gen III 5.0L Coyote V8 with an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission; customers can select a Tremec six-speed manual transmission as an optional upgrade. This Mustang rides on a Velocity Exclusive chassis from Roadster Shop that has been tuned in-house to deliver peak performance and handling capabilities. Adjustable coilover suspension and four-wheel Baer disc brakes ensure the car is smooth, responsive, and exhilarating.

"At Velocity, we believe in honoring the legacy of classic cars while embracing the comfort and innovations of today. The Velocity Mustang is a perfect example of this philosophy, combining the best of both worlds to create a vehicle that is truly one-of-a-kind," said Stuart Wilson, Velocity CEO.“Our visionary approach to classic car restoration results in a Mustang with unmatched craftsmanship that buyers will be proud to own.”

Velocity Classic Ford Mustang pricing starts at $269,900 for the Signature Series, $299,900 for the Convertible, and $349,900 for the Street Series. Customers can select from a range of options and finishes to suit their personal style, and the turnaround for each build is just 16 weeks! For more information about the Velocity Ford Mustang, contact Velocity at (850) 466-1810, email ..., or visit .

About Velocity

Velocity was founded in Pensacola, FL in 2012 and revolutionized the process of modernizing classic American cars and trucks. Its industry-exclusive build process with predetermined pricing and defined build timelines makes buying and owning a classic car easy. All Velocity vehicles and interior packages are 100 percent designed and assembled by Velocity specialists in a state-of-the-art, 135,000-sq-ft production facility.

