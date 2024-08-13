Russian Missile Attack Targets Sumy Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a missile attack and an on infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy overnight Tuesday.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

All emergency services are on site. Emergency recovery works are in progress.

The consequences of the enemy attack are being verified, the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two residential buildings were damaged in Sumy as a result of a Russian airstrike on August 11.