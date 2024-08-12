Britain, France, And Germany Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza
Date
8/12/2024 11:39:53 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
LONDON /PNN /
In a joint statement issued today, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the unhindered delivery of aid to the region's population.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed their urgent concern over the escalating tensions in the region. The statement emphasized that there can be no further delay in achieving a ceasefire.
"We are deeply concerned about the rising tensions in the region and united in our commitment to de-escalate and stabilize the situation," the leaders said.
The three countries reiterated their efforts to engage with all parties involved to prevent further escalation and stressed their determination to calm the tensions and find a path towards stability.
MENAFN12082024000205011050ID1108547190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.