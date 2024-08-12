عربي


Graham, Blumenthal In Kyiv: White House Should Lift Restrictions On Strikes Deep Into Russia

8/12/2024 7:30:43 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal from the Democratic Party and Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party have called on the White House to lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep inside Russia.

The senators said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today is one of hope, more hope than I've seen in any of the trips that I've been here. The breakthrough in Kursk on that front is historic. It is a seismic breakthrough. Good news, big news," Blumenthal said, adding that the biggest news is that Ukraine is fighting Russia on Russian territory.


When asked how realistic the lifting of restrictions by the U.S. administration is, Blumenthal noted that the Ukrainian military cannot fight with one hand behind their back.

The U.S. cannot give Ukraine weapons and then say that they cannot be used to their full extent, he said.


Graham, in turn, emphasized that weapons provided by the United States should be used with maximum efficiency and that he would allow the Ukrainians to use them in such a way that it becomes a reality for Russia.


Graham noted that long-range artillery had allowed Ukraine to go on the offensive and push back Russian forces. In his opinion, F-16 fighter jets should be allowed to operate for the maximum protection of Ukraine against invasion.


Photo credit: Ruslan Kaniuka

UkrinForm

