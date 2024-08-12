Changing Customers' Lives: Meet Kayla Mckenna

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

My name is Kayla. I met my husband in high school and we have been together for fourteen years! We have three kids that aren't so little anymore: Dylan (21), Kayden (18) and Eliana (14). When we aren't traveling for my daughter's competitive cheer team, we love to entertain at our house and enjoy our pool to cool off from the Arizona heat. We love to to new places, try new food and enjoy living an active lifestyle.

I started working at GoDaddy ten years ago as one of our first Portuguese speaking Guides! My dad is from Brazil and I was able to learn the language with him and our family that still lives in Brazil. I have been in multiple departments and positions within the company, including our multilingual Sales team starting as a Guide and eventually becoming a Supervisor, Billing Supervisor, CDT Manager, and have now found my place as a Senior Sales Manager for our Professional Services team. We focus on "do it for you" products through lead management. Each department that I have been a part of has taught me something new about the business and challenged me in many ways.

What does it take to succeed on your team?

To thrive and succeed on our team, it's essential to have a deep-seated passion for seeing our customers succeed. This goes beyond mere customer service; it's about becoming intimately familiar with the unique challenges and pain points that our customers face in their businesses. Our team members excel in not only understanding these issues but being adept at mapping out how our GoDaddy products can directly address these challenges. Our ultimate goal is to produce a tangible return on investment for their business. We value individuals who are not only empathetic listeners but also strategic thinkers, capable of connecting the dots between customer needs and our solutions. Success on our team is measured by the ability to go the extra mile in identifying opportunities that will not only solve immediate problems but also contribute to the long-term success and growth of our customers' businesses. This customer-obsessed approach, combined with a deep understanding of our product suite and its potential impact, is what sets our team apart and drives our collective success.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

One of my proudest moments at GoDaddy isn't tied to a single event but rather a series of inspiring instances where our team truly came together. During the COVID pandemic, I witnessed hundreds of employees rapidly collaborate to ensure our front-line staff had everything they needed to work from home. People stepped up to help, even when it wasn't part of their job description. The collective effort to support each other and achieve so much in such a short time was incredible. Watching our employees succeed and grow their careers in these moments has been truly rewarding.

How do you feel that the organization supports you to do things that are important to you?

GoDaddy's commitment to trying new things and challenging the status quo has been pivotal in my growth. The organization encourages experimentation and embraces the idea of failing faster to discover new possibilities. This supportive environment has given me the confidence to attempt innovative projects that have never been done before. It's gratifying to see how even small initiatives can significantly impact our customers, guides, and the organization. Being a part of a team that cares about aligning personal and company goals is empowering. This year, I've been able to show my team how our departmental initiatives directly connect to the company's Objectives (OKRs). This alignment has been invaluable to our front-line leaders and guides, helping them understand our department's and organization's direction. The support I receive from GoDaddy motivates me to bring my best self to work every day, knowing that my contributions are valued and impactful.

What advice would you give to an individual who is starting their career within Care?

Starting your career within Care is a rewarding path. My advice would be to always lead with empathy. Understanding and connecting with people on a human level is key. Remember that every interaction is an opportunity to make a positive impact on someone's life. Be open to learning, not just from training, but from the people you are aiming to support. Their stories and experiences about small businesses can teach you invaluable lessons that you won't find anywhere else. Take care of your own well-being. Working in Care can be emotionally demanding, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage stress and avoid burnout. Seek out mentors and peers in and outside of the organization who can provide support and guidance. Having a group of people that you trust with your career is vital and knowing that you have someone in your corner wanting to see you succeed. Embrace the journey with an open heart and mind and remember that your work has the power to change your customers' lives!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok Career Page