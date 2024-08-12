Walk Your Way To Health At QF This Summer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As temperatures continue to soar this summer, Qatar Foundation is helping members of the community stay fit through a range of low-intensity steady-state (LISS) exercise opportunities, such as cooled walking trails and bike paths, and indoor swimming pools.

Charbel Abi Khalil, Associate Professor of & Genetic Medicine, Assistant Dean of International Affairs, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar – a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university – and a consultant cardiologist at Hamad Medical Corportation's Heart Hospital, spoke about the importance of LISS.

“Low-intensity exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining cardiovascular health and overall well-being. Regular engagement in these activities can help lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and enhance heart function by promoting a steady, moderate increase in heart rate.

“This type of exercise is also effective in managing cholesterol levels, as it raises 'good' cholesterol while lowering 'bad' cholesterol. Additionally, low-intensity exercise supports weight management, reduces stress, and improves mental health, making it a valuable component of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

“By incorporating these activities into daily routines, individuals can enjoy long-term benefits, including reduced risks of cardiovascular diseases and improved overall quality of life,” he concluded.

With outdoor air conditioning, Oxygen Park offers a comfortable and scenic environment for walking, jogging, and cycling, while Education City Stadium hosts Ladies-only Nights throughout the summer, where participants can walk or jog around the stadium pitch and in the stands, as well as take part in a series of fun and engaging activities.

Additionally, the indoor swimming pools, such as those at QF's Recreation Centre and Awsaj Recreation Centre, provide an excellent opportunity to refresh and cool down while still getting in some LISS exercise.

Former Olympic swimmer Nada Mohammed Wafa, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar – a QF partner university – and currently employed by the Qatar Oympic Committee, says:“Education City facilities are crucial for LISS exercise because they provide safe, well-maintained spaces for various activities like walking trails, cycling, and swimming. These amenities encourage regular exercise, contributing to overall community health.

“By providing spaces for LISS exercises, Education City fosters a sense of community among residents, students, and visitors. Regular group activities, events, and fitness classes bring people together, promoting social interactions and support networks. And engaging in LISS exercises within a community setting promotes overall well-being by encouraging healthy habits, reducing isolation, and enhancing mental health through social connections.”

Ghalya J. Al Harami, Public Relations Specialist, Hamad Bin Khalifa University – a QF member – and an ASICS FrontRunner, also spoke about the importance of LISS, explaining that she was introduced to it while studying in the UK.

“Starting university in my late twenties, I was overwhelmed by several factors: being in an unfamiliar city, surrounded by younger students, and returning to study after ten years of work. This feeling of overwhelm only grew. By the time I had my first exam, I experienced a severe meltdown, which turned out to be severe anxiety,” she says.

“I consulted with a psychiatrist who encouraged me to practice LISS exercises for at least 30 minutes per day in open spaces. I began walking or jogging for 30 minutes every day before my classes. This immediately impacted my stress levels, improving my productivity and stability. Ever since, whenever I feel anxious, I put on my sneakers and run towards the unknown.”

And Al Harami makes use of the green spaces within Education City regularly. While training for the Qatar East to West Ultramarathon last year, she scheduled most of her runs in the Oxygen Park in Education City. She also often takes part in fun runs with different ladies-only groups.“Being outdoors and meeting new people is one of the things I love most about this. And Education City has provided excellent spaces for that,” she says.

The next Ladies Night at Education City Stadium will take place on August 14, from 6-10pm. Entry to the stadium is free, with the main entrance point being Gate 35, close to Education City's West Car Park and Education City Tram services.