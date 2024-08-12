Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Monday a cable of condolences to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the death of HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

