'India’S Cadaver Organ Donation Rate Is Less Than One Per Million'

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) India's cadaver organ donation rate has been abysmally low and stands at less than one per million people in the country, say doctors.

It is estimated that at least three lakh patients in India wait to receive organs at any point in time.

On the eve of World Organ Donation Day, which is commemorated on August 13, healthcare professionals in Hyderabad emphasised the need to enhance awareness in society about the importance of organ donation among families on how one deceased donor can save several lives.

“While the number of people in need of a suitable organ is increasing by the year, non-availability of organs is a worrying aspect,” Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospital, told IANS.

“One heartening aspect here is Telangana stands among the top five States in the country that have reported the highest number of deceased organ donors. However, on a pan-India basis, the percentage is low, and in many parts of the country, organ donation usually takes place only among the family members,” she said.

According to Dr Purna Chandra Reddy, Executive Director and Senior Consultant Urologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Hyderabad, they witness the plight of hundreds of patients who are suffering from chronic kidney failure and are in dire need of a suitable kidney.

“We come across many young individuals, who have a bright future and can possibly contribute to the betterment of India. But complications arising due to failed kidneys kill their spirit and could possibly lead to an untimely death," said Dr Purna Chandra Reddy.

Mangadevi, Vice President, Organ Donation Services, KIMS Group of Hospitals, believes that there is an urgent need that the Government of India in general and the Prime Minister in particular to focus on spreading awareness on organ donation.

“We witness numerous living donors who donate their kidneys or liver to their loved ones. It is important we encourage such people to step up and sign up for organ donation. It is also important that the government comes up with some career advancement initiatives which could help the cause. Many healthcare providers do not possess adequate trained staff to declare brain death, and it is important this gap is bridged for a better outcome,” she said.

Doctors mentioned that the government of India has simplified the process for registering to donate organs. Any interested donor will have to complete the online pledge form, and the organization registered will send a donor card containing the unique government registration number. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) records all pledges.

Registering as an organ donor is simply a statement of intent to be an organ donor. The card that is sent to the donor has no legal weight, but it is a great means to showcase the donor's noble intention. According to Indian law, a donor's next of kin will decide whether or not to donate organs after his or her death.

“Even if you have pledged your organs, no donation will happen unless your next of kin consents. As a result, when you get sworn to be an organ donor, you must discuss your decision with your family. It will allow your family to fulfil your wishes if the need arises,” said Mangadevi.

She hailed the recent decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct the final rites of organ donors with full state honours and urged all other states in the country to follow suit.