The MOAA Foundation Offers Crisis Relief Grants Amid Hurricane Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 hurricane season intensifies and communities face the aftermath of severe flooding, The

MOAA Foundation is stepping up to support those in need. The Crisis Relief Program, established to help protect individuals and families experiencing unexpected crises from facing insurmountable hardship, is accepting applications from eligible individuals and families affected by recent natural disasters.

Continue Reading

"The MOAA Foundation's Crisis Relief Program can provide critical financial assistance during trying times. We want the entire uniformed service community to know we are here if you need us," said Amanda Centers, MOAA vice president of Development. "For those fortunate enough to be unaffected, please consider making a donation to help support this vital program."

The MOAA Foundation's Crisis Relief Program can provide critical financial assistance during trying times.

Post this

Who Is Eligible

The MOAA Foundation Crisis Relief Program offers financial assistance to the following groups experiencing a financial setback due to a current crisis:



Currently serving military personnel (including National Guard and Reserve)

Spouses of currently serving personnel

Veterans

Surviving spouses Military and veteran caregivers

The program is open to all ranks and

U.S. uniformed services.

How We Can Help

The Crisis Relief Program can provide up to $1,000 in financial assistance for:



Housing (rent, mortgage, housing assistance, repairs, groceries, etc.)

Auto loan/lease/car repair

Utilities (electric, water, heat, internet/cable, cellphone) Bills, including credit card, medical, and insurance

Note: Legal fees or child support payments are not covered.

Due to limited funding, the program focuses on unique crisis situations or FEMA-related disasters. Applications must be submitted within one year of the disaster and recipients must upload proof of how the grant funds were used within 30 days of receiving the grant.

Apply today at . To donate, visit .

About MOAA:

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With 360,000 members from every branch of service - including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former officers and their families - MOAA is a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military members and families at every stage of their careers. MOAA is the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community.

About MOAA Charities: Both MOAA Charities, the MOAA Scholarship Fund and The MOAA Foundation, are 501(c)3 entities and have achieved a Candid (formerly GuideStar) Platinum rating, the highest rating offered by the nonprofit rating organization. Established in 1948, the MOAA Scholarship Fund provides educational assistance benefits to children of military families. Since its inception, the MOAA Scholarship Fund has provided more than $160 million in educational assistance to more than 16,000 students. The MOAA Foundation grants support to programs and services focusing on five categories of critical military and veteran family need aligning with particular MOAA expertise: crisis relief, career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach grants.

SOURCE Military Officers Association of America