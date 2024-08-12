TXU Energy And Ford Team Up To Offer Daily Free Home Charging Hours

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



TXU and Ford are teaming up to offer Ford electric vehicle (EV) customers significant cost-savings by charging at home through a new energy management plan

The TXU Energy Free EV Miles program will benefit Ford EV customers through credits on their TXU Energy bill for electricity used during specified hours, potentially covering the entire cost of all at-home charging The program supports grid reliability by encouraging energy consumption during off-peak hours and educating Texans on the benefits of driving electric

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ford Motor Company and TXU Energy, Texas' leading retail electricity provider and subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST ), have teamed up to create a new retail energy offering for Ford electric SUV and truck customers in Texas. The TXU Energy Free EV Miles program offers participating Ford EV customers the opportunity to charge their vehicle entirely at home at essentially no cost during off-peak hours since approximately 80% of charging takes place at home. Participating Ford EV customers will get credit on their TXU Energy bill for all electricity used to charge their vehicle during the free off-peak charging hours, between 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. the next day, all year long.

Through the TXU Free EV Miles program, Ford aims to educate Texans about the perks of driving electric while incentivizing consumers to charge when demand on the grid is lower. The offer is designed for flexibility, giving participating customers up to 18 hours a day to charge at no cost. By scheduling through the Preferred Charge Times feature in the FordPass app or in-vehicle screen, Ford electric SUV and truck drivers can ensure charging only occurs within TXU Energy's off-peak hours. If customers need to charge outside of the off-peak hours, they will pay a simple, fixed rate – the same rate as the rest of their home. With this foundation, Ford and TXU Energy will test customer interest in additional future retail electricity offerings that further incentivize customers to support grid stability in Texas, which was the third largest in electric vehicle sales nationwide in 2023.

"Encouraging our electric vehicle customers to charge at off-peak hours through programs like TXU Energy's Free EV Miles helps to save them money while supporting a more sustainable, resilient electrical grid," said Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company. "Ford electric vehicles generally have a lower operating and maintenance cost compared to gas-powered vehicles, and at-home charging and future vehicle-to-grid services offer additional financial perks never before possible, which Ford is committed to leading for our customers."

The program enables Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and Escape PHEV customers to benefit from bill credits, regardless of what hardware they use to charge their vehicle at home. When Ford drivers enroll in the Free EV Miles energy plan, they will also receive additional perks from both Ford and TXU Energy, including a $100 welcome bonus from Ford and a $250 bonus from TXU Energy for staying enrolled for a year. Once enrolled and verified, customers will receive automatic rebates for at-home charging costs during the off-peak charging hours.

"This partnership with Ford fits squarely into TXU Energy's broader strategy of educating customers on the benefits of owning an EV, removing barriers to making the switch, and increasing grid resiliency," said Sam Sen, vice president of energy transition solutions for TXU Energy. "We are proud to support Ford's Texas EV customers with flexible, free charging hours and the significant cost savings that come with it."

