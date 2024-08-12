Celine Dion addressed unauthorized use of ‘Titanic’ song at Trump’s rally

(MENAFN) Celine Dion has publicly addressed the unauthorized use of her song "My Heart Will Go On" at former President Donald Trump's recent rally in Montana, asserting that the performance was neither endorsed nor approved by her. Sony Music Entertainment Canada, which manages Dion’s music, confirmed in a statement posted on Dion's official X account that they were aware of the song’s unauthorized use during the Trump campaign event. The statement emphasized that Dion does not support or endorse the use of her music in such a manner, and humorously questioned the appropriateness of the song for the campaign, given its association with the ill-fated Titanic, which sparked jokes about the campaign’s direction.



This incident is part of a broader pattern where artists have contested the use of their music by political figures. In previous instances, Neil Young had pursued legal action seeking damages after his songs "Rockin’ in the Free World" and "Devil’s Sidewalk" were played at Trump’s 2020 campaign events without his permission. Other notable musicians, including Adele, Aerosmith, Rihanna, and Pharrell Williams, have also requested that Trump cease using their music at his rallies, reflecting a recurring issue of unauthorized music use in political contexts.



In 2020, the Rolling Stones also confronted this issue by partnering with the performing rights organization BMI to prevent Trump from playing their song "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" at his rallies. These efforts underscore ongoing disputes between artists and political campaigns over the use of music, highlighting the complex relationship between creative rights and political endorsements.

