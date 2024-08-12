Two Brothers Separated During The India-Pakistan Partition Were Reunited After 74 Years

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947 were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur, local reported on Wednesday.



A capturing the visibly emotional reunion of the siblings on Tuesday has been widely circulated on social media.





Siqqique, a resident of Pakistan, was an infant during the time of the Partition when his family got split and his elder brother Habib grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line.





The brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy after meeting embracing each other and recalling memories.





During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor helped him to reconnect with his brother.



According to The News International, he told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor.

