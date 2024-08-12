Quick Roofing And Excel Construction Group Combine, Creating Roofing Industry Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Roofing ("Quick" or the "Company") and Excel Group ("Excel") today announced the combination of the two companies, creating the #1 roofing business in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex ("DFW") and one of the largest roofing platforms in the country.



The combined business now boasts 10 branches in Texas, and over 23 branches in total, serving customers across ten states in the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains. In addition to delivering greater coverage in the large and growing DFW market, Excel also brings further expertise in the re-roofing market, serving both commercial and residential clients with a 25+ year track record of delivering high quality service. Moreover, Excel has made significant strides in offering high quality, value-added ancillary services such as water restoration and mitigation, further complementing its existing service offering.

Felix Salinas, founder and CEO of Excel Construction Group, will remain with the Company post-closing. He stated, "I have come to know and respect Eric Armstrong and the Quick Roofing team over the past several years. Our common vision and commitment to our customers will drive continued growth for the business and strong career opportunities for our employees."

Eric Armstrong, CEO of Quick Roofing, commented, "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Felix and the Excel team to the Quick family. This combination is a win-win, allowing us to continue delivering utmost quality to all of our customers and industry partners, including manufacturers, distributors and insurance companies."

Looking forward, customers can expect the Company to provide an expanded range of services that seamlessly blend the skill sets of both organizations. Whether it is new construction, re-roofing, insurance claim support, mitigation, or any other roofing-related need, the combined entity will deliver unparalleled quality and superior customer service for national and custom homebuilders, homeowners, and commercial property owners.

Quick Roofing is a portfolio company of Centre Partners.

Founded in 1984, Quick Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider with ancillary capabilities in areas such as solar, windows, siding and gutters. The Company is headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and operates in large and growing metropolitan areas across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains. Additional information is available at .

Established in 1996, Excel Construction Group provides a broad array of roofing services, including new installation, emergency repair and re-roofing across all material types. Additional services include water mitigation and remediation, windows and doors, and solar panel installation. Excel is headquartered in

DFW, with operations across Texas, as well as Colorado and Oklahoma. Additional information is available at .



Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at .

