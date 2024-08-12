Vatan Music Ensemble Captivated Audience In Poland
Date
8/12/2024 5:20:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Vatan music ensemble under the Khari-Bulbul World Azerbaijanis
Cultural Association has totally captivated the audience at
Podlaska Oktawa Kultur International Festival in Poland,
Azernews reports.
With the support of the Khari-Bulbul World Azerbaijanis Cultural
Association, the Azerbaijani musicians, including singer Safali
Mirzaliyev, tar player Ruslan Zarbaliyev, kamancha player Parviz
Farhadov, drummer Seyyar Teymurov have continuously held concerts
and master classes in a number of Polish cities.
The biggest concert took place in the central street of
Bialystok. Vatan music ensemble, which performed in front of about
2000 spectators, first greeted them in Polish.
The audience stood and applauded our musicians who made them
enjoy Azerbaijani mugham and musical works.
After the concert, the musicians gave a detailed interview to
the Polish State Television about the meaning of Kharibbulbul in
their national clothes and the Azerbaijani mugham, and played the
folk songs on the Polish radio.
The chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Poland, Sedat
Shamilli, also attended the festival to support Vatan music
ensemble.
Spectacular concert was also held in Krakow, where the
Azerbaijani musicians sang the song "Garabagh" together with the
audience. Each member of the Vatan music ensemble was awarded
diplomas and valuable gifts.
The Azerbaijani representatives, winners of republican and
international competitions, are teachers of Azerbaijan National
Conservatory and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and
Arts.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
