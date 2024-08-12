MIS To Face BKSP In Final Of 63Rd Subroto Cup Jr Girls Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Mother International School, Ranchi, Jharkhand will face Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in the finals of the 63rd Subroto Cup International which will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium.

In the semifinals at the Tejas Football Ground, Mother International overcame last year's runner up GSSS, Alakhpura, Haryana, in a thrilling penalty shootout while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan beat The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Manipur by a solitary strike from Mira Khatun.

In the first semis, Mother International dominated possession and had the most attempts on goal with U -19 Indian internationals Babita Kumari and Lalita Boypai controlling the midfield. Left-back Kranti Oraon was particularly impressive, coming the closest to score in regulation time.

The Haryana outfit were resilient in defence and were also helped by some impressive saves by goalkeeper Ankush to stretch the game to the shootout. In the shootout, Mother International goalkeeper Anisha Oraon pulled off two saves while the Jharkhand side converted all their spot kicks to book their place in tomorrow's finals.

In the second semis, Bangladesh KSP took an early lead as Mira Khatun received a through ball over the top and finished expertly past the rushing Manipur goalkeeper, which ultimately proved to be the winning goal.

The Manipur School could not capitalize on their chances to equalise as BKSP saw off the remaining match maintaining their one goal lead.

BKSP will be playing their fourth final of the Junior Girls category, the other three which they had emerged as champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, completing a hat-trick of titles while Mother International will hope to make it a hat-trick of titles for Jharkhand as St. Patrick's High School, Gumla had won the title back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.