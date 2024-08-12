Mine Incident Occurs In Azerbaijan's Shahbuz
On August 11, an explosion occurred in the "Qanlıgöl" highland
area of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
which had a contact line with Armenia and had not been cleared of
mines, Azernews reports.
As a result of the incident, 2005-born Bəxtiyar Sultanov, a
resident of the Sharur district, sustained various degrees of
injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given the
necessary medical assistance, and his condition remains
critical.
The employees of the Shahbuz District Prosecutor's Office
examined the scene of the incident with the participation of
prosecutor-criminologist and engineer-fortification units of the
Azerbaijan Army and performed other necessary procedural
actions.
The Shahbuz District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the
fact.
