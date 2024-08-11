Afghan Athlete Wins Gold In World Para-Swimming In US
On Friday, Abbas Karimi, an Afghan swimmer, won Gold medal at the US World Para Swimming Series tournament.
Karimi won the gold medal in Friday's 50-meter butterfly event S5 category.
Meanwhile, he won the silver medal on Saturday in the 50-meter backstroke.
These competitions featured almost 140 swimmers representing 13 different countries.
At the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City, Karimi made history by becoming the first refugee to win a medal at a significant Para-swimming competition. He also won a gold medal at the World Series in Indianapolis in 2018.
Karimi also won gold at a disabled swimming championship in Turkey in 2013.
Karimi, so far, has won his category's 50m, 100m, and 50 m butterfly heats and the 200m freestyle heat.
He became a member of the Afghanistan swimming team in 2013; however, he trained for six months in the US in 2018.
