Temporary Ceasefire Agreement Reached In Tripoli Amid Ongoing Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A temporary ceasefire agreement has been reached between the warring factions in Tripoli, Libya's capital, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Usama Ali, the official spokesperson for the city's rescue and emergency services, confirmed this development.

According to Ali, officials and representatives of the Presidential Council have agreed to a temporary halt in hostilities between the armed groups in Tripoli.

This ceasefire comes in the wake of intense fighting that erupted on August 28, resulting in at least 32 casualties. The clashes involved the army of the UN-recognized interim government and armed factions loyal to a parliament-appointed government.