Temporary Ceasefire Agreement Reached In Tripoli Amid Ongoing Conflict
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
A temporary ceasefire agreement has been reached between the
warring factions in Tripoli, Libya's capital,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
Usama Ali, the official spokesperson for the city's rescue and
emergency services, confirmed this development.
According to Ali, government officials and representatives of
the Presidential Council have agreed to a temporary halt in
hostilities between the armed groups in Tripoli.
This ceasefire comes in the wake of intense fighting that
erupted on August 28, resulting in at least 32 casualties. The
clashes involved the army of the UN-recognized interim government
and armed factions loyal to a parliament-appointed government.
