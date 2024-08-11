iLEAD Welcomes New Batch of 2024 with a Dynamic Four-Day Orientation Program

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, August 5, 2024: iLEAD - The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, And Development recently organized a grand four-day orientation program to warmly welcome over 850 first year Undergraduate and Postgraduate students belonging to the iLEAD School of Creativity, School of Business, and School of Science and Technology. The event, held from 31st July to 3rd August 2024, provided an immersive introduction to the college's culture, values, and academic rigor, while also offering inspiration and guidance from esteemed leaders.

Mr. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, emphasized the importance of embracing sustainability and artificial intelligence (AI) as essential skills for the future. He stated, "In this digital era, it is crucial for young minds to quickly adapt to sustainability practices and AI. These skills are not just trends but the foundation for future career success."

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Deepak Vohra, a Seasoned Diplomat and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau. He delivered a powerful message about the role of education in shaping the future of India. He remarked, "Education is the cornerstone of progress. You are the leaders of tomorrow, and your journey begins here at iLEAD. Embrace every challenge with the understanding that you are the future resources of our nation."

Mr. Jimmy Tangree, Founder of 91.9 Friends FM, Ms. Afshaan Rahman, Corporate Trainer and Entrepreneur, and Dr, Saikat Maitra, Former Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, engaged with the students from the School of Creativity. Mr. Tangree encouraged students by saying, "Love what you do, and do what you love. Live your life your way, and success will follow naturally."

Ms. Afshaan Rahman offered invaluable advice, urging students to follow their true interests. "Choose the subject you love, and excel in it. Success will find you," she advised. She also encouraged parents to support their children’s passions. Dr Maitra’s insights also inspired students to embrace the opportunities ahead with enthusiasm and confidence.

The program also included dedicated sessions where parents' queries were addressed. These sessions provided a platform for parents to gain a deeper understanding of the support systems in place for their children's development.

The orientation program also featured a series of fun and engaging ice-breaking sessions designed to help students bond and feel more connected with their peers. These activities included interactive games, a thrilling treasure hunt, and other team-building exercises that created an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. Following the 4-day program, students participated in a week-long series of industrial visits, expert sessions and cultural programs, offering them valuable real-world exposure and a deeper appreciation of diverse cultural perspectives.

This blend of fun, learning, and practical experience ensured that the newcomers felt welcomed and energized as they embarked on their academic paths at iLEAD.

About iLEAD: The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship And Development (iLEAD) is a world-class premier institute based in Kolkata. We offer degree courses in media, management, design, technology, allied health, tourism and other professional studies both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels under the iLEAD School of Business, iLEAD School of Creativity and iLEAD School of Science and Technology. Recognized with the ‘gold’ position under the category of ‘Excellence in Green Tech Sustainable Practices’ at the Economic Times TechEdu India Awards 2024, conferred with the ‘silver’ award in Excellence in Leadership - Best Animation & Graphic Design School at Edutainment Awards 2024, Excellence in Academia Award in HRD India Awards 2023 in association with The Economic Times, awarded with the Best Media and Mass Communication Institute at Gurukul Awards 2023, rated as the 4th Best Media School in India by KPMG, recognized by the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards for endeavor to become visible in certain SAARC countries, adjudged College of The Year in t2 Festopolis, the Best Co-Curricular Activity College at Gurukul Awards, Best Entrepreneurship Development Program Institute at the Sankalp Education Awards, iLEAD, is affiliated to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology with 16+ international university collaborations.





