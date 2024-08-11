Poland issues caution against expelling Hungary out of Schengen

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has issued a cautionary note against the potential expulsion of Hungary from the Schengen Area, following Budapest’s controversial decision to ease entry regulations for Russian and Belarusian nationals. Tusk's warning comes in response to growing pressure from European Union officials who view Hungary's new visa policy as a security threat.



In July, Hungary expanded its National Card visa to include Russian and Belarusian citizens, allowing them to work and potentially gain permanent residency in the country. This move has sparked criticism from European People’s Party Chairman Manfred Weber, who raised concerns about the increased risk of Russian espionage within the European Union.



The controversy escalated when 67 European Union Parliament members signed a letter urging European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take action against Hungary. Finnish MP Tytti Tuppurainen proposed introducing border controls with Hungary and suggested that the country could be excluded from the Schengen Area if it does not amend its new visa policy.



Tusk, however, has advised against such drastic measures, arguing that expulsion from Schengen could lead to Hungary's broader exclusion from the European Union. While he has been critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies, Tusk emphasized the need for caution in pursuing severe punitive actions against member states.



He stressed that efforts to address policy disagreements should be balanced with the potential consequences of pushing a member state towards isolation, highlighting the complexities involved in managing European Union unity and security concerns.

