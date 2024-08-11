Ukraine Calls On Roman Opera Theater To Cancel Gig By Russia's“Propaganda Voice”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine calls on the mayor of Rome and director of the Rome Opera House to cancel scheduled performances of Russia's Anna Netrebko.

This was reported by the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The 'propaganda voice' should not be heard anywhere around the world. We consider any cooperation with bearers of hostile narratives, among which Russian cultural figures occupy an 'honorable' place, unacceptable," the ministry said.

The officials recalled that that Russia has been exploiting art as a tool for justifying its war crimes, including the murders of Ukrainian civilians, targeted attacks on populated areas, infrastructure facilities, and cultural monuments.

The ministry emphasizes that artists representing the aggressor state have no place on the world's leading stages. Trying to help Russia spread its imperial narratives is "an attempt to level the horrors of war by legitimizing Russian crimes in Ukraine."

The officials underscored Ukraine's high praise for the support Italy has provided to the nation since the outset of Russia's aggression – at the level of the government, local authorities and average citizens.

"We are positive that the scheduled performances of the Russian singer are a regrettable mistake," the ministry wrote.

The report notes that Anna Netrebko publicly supports the regime led by Vladimir Putin and the annexation of Crimea, which makes her a bearer of Russian imperial ideology and an accomplice in Russia's crimes.

"The international community cannot allow Russian propaganda to spread its influence on the citizens of a civilized society that does not tolerate any manifestations of aggression," the ministry believes.

As reported, Netrebko was once Putin's trustee in the presidential election. Also, in 2014, she endorsed the occupation of Crimea and visited temporarily occupied Donetsk where she was seen holding the flag of the so-called "Novorossiya". She has dual Russian and Austrian citizenship and resides in Vienna.

By decree of January 7, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine approved personal sanctions against a number of Russian artists, including Anna Netrebko.