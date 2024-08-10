Altenew Launches Colored Cardstock In Adventure-Inspired Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altenew finally releases colored cardstock that coordinates with their ink colors.

This aims to inspire crafters to express their love for adventure.

The new collection includes and adventure-themed standalone dies.

Altenew's August 2024 collection brings the outdoors to paper crafters with vibrant colored cardstock, intricate dies, fresh dye inks, & more.

- Sabrina Zaman, Altenew's Product Development TeamNEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altenew , a leading provider of high-quality crafting supplies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its August 2024 monthly release collection . Inspired by the thrill of adventure and the beauty of the great outdoors, this collection aims to bring the essence of exploration to crafting. With vibrant colored cardstock and intricately designed die sets, crafters are invited to embark on creative journeys, reliving past adventures or drawing inspiration from the world around them.One of the highlights of this release is the introduction of colored cardstock in 8.5" x 11" sheets (letter size), available in Altenew ink color families, which takes the guesswork out of color matching. This addition aims to provide crafters with a convenient and cohesive color palette for their handmade projects.This monthly collection is geared towards crafters of all ages, from beginner to experienced. Altenew customers can look forward to creating various crafting projects with this release, including travel-themed scrapbook layouts, handmade cards for adventurous friends, and DIY home decor that celebrates the outside world. Additionally, photographers, scrapbookers, and DIY enthusiasts will find the collection especially suitable for infusing their projects with a personal touch."Our goal with this release is to bring the beauty of the outdoors to paper," said Sabrina Zaman from Altenew's Product Development Team. "We are excited to introduce a stunning array of colored cardstock alongside a selection of intricately designed die sets. These die sets are crafted to complement the vibrancy of our new colored cardstock, offering endless possibilities for crafting enthusiasts to express their imagination."In addition to catering to the creative needs of crafters, this collection of diverse crafting supplies also addresses several pain points within the crafting community. Altenew's Key-Hole System , coloring stencils, and Zero Waste Die help crafters save time, minimize waste, and practice eco-friendly crafting. What sets this release apart from others is the emphasis on stand-alone dies that can be paired with the new colored cardstock, making it a special, die-focused release. This allows crafters to explore new possibilities and expand their creative horizons.The Altenew August 2024 monthly release collection invites crafters to embark on a creative journey, express their imagination, and celebrate the spirit of exploration through their paper crafts.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

