US Vice President Says It Is Time To Get Cease-Fire Deal In Gaza Strip

Washington: US Vice President, and the nominee for the upcoming US presidential elections, Kamala Harris, has affirmed that it is time to get a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Cable News (CNN), Harris was addressing a democratic in Arizona State. And said she has been clear from the beginning that now is the time to get a cease-fire deal and get the hostage deal done and added that now is the time.

Harris pointed out that both US President Joe Biden and she are working to get a cease-fire agreement.

