US Vice President Says It Is Time To Get Cease-Fire Deal In Gaza Strip
8/10/2024 3:37:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Washington: US Vice President, and the Democratic nominee for the upcoming US presidential elections, Kamala Harris, has affirmed that it is time to get a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Cable News Network (CNN), Harris was addressing a democratic convention in Arizona State. And said she has been clear from the beginning that now is the time to get a cease-fire deal and get the hostage deal done and added that now is the time.
Harris pointed out that both US President Joe Biden and she are working to get a cease-fire agreement.
