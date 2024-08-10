Ambassador Zaluzhnyi Congratulates Graduates Of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, attended the graduation parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to personally congratulate the Ukrainian cadet who is among this year's graduates.

The embassy reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"I congratulated the graduates of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, with Ukraine's Arsen Kovaliov among them," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The ambassador wished him to successfully complete his studies at the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Academy of Land Forces and to perform his military duty with dignity.

"The youths who deliberately chose a military career amid the war deserve sincere respect and comprehensive support," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, visited Oxford University, where he spoke with Ukrainian students and the faculty.