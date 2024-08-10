War Update: 72 Clashes Along Frontlines, Russians Most Active In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 72 combat engagements have been reported in Ukraine since day-start as Russian have been attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk axis and launching air raids targeting Sumy region.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued offensive operations as the number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 72. More than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk axis," the General Staff said.

Russia's largely targeted the areas near the border in Sumy region.

In addition, Sumy and Chernihiv regions are suffering from artillery strikes launched from across the border.

Elderly man dead as Russia shells village in Kharkiv region

Fourteen settlements came under attack, including Popivka, Ulanove, Zarutske, Velyka Pysarivka, Karpovychi, and Bleshnia.

Kharkiv axis: Ukrainian soldiers have repelled an enemy attack in the Vovchansk area. Two more clashes are underway.

Kupiansk axis: Russian troops unsuccessfully four times stormed the positions of Ukrainian defense forces near Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Lyman axis: the Russian army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske and Makiivka.

In six battles, the enemy saw no success while three continue near Nevske.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army is trying to find the weak spots in Ukraine's defenses in the Siversk axis.

The enemy launched five attacks near Bilohorivka, Vyimka, and Spirne, where they saw a resolute rebuff. Their losses are being verified.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders launched eight assaults near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. Three of them are still ongoing. While suffering losses, the Russians are pulling up the reserves to the area.

Toretsk axis: the number of enemy attacks increased to seven. Ukrainian defenders repelled two of them. Fighting is still going on near New York and Toretsk. The latter town is being bombarded. Four such bombardments have already been documented.

Russia does not move troops from eastern Ukraine to Kursk region to avoid disrupting offensive - ISW

The enemy attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area of Druzhba, using unguided air missiles, firing off 12 of them.

Pokrovsk axis: the largest number of clashes occurred in the area. Since day-start, the enemy has resorted to 25 assault attempts near eight settlements.

Most of the engagements were recorded near Hrodivka and Zhelanne – eight and seven, respectively. Territories near Oleksandropil were hit by unguided air missiles and glide bombs.

Eight enemy attacks toward Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka ended in the Kurakhivka axis.

In the Vremivka axis, a battle near Vodiane ended unsuccessfully for the enemy. The Russian invaders used two guided aerial bombs to attack Neskuchne. NAR unguided missiles were launched twice at Novodonetsk.

In the Prydniprovska axis, two Russian attacks saw no gains.

There are no significant changes in the rest of the axes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 90 combat clashes were recorded along the frontlines in the past day.