5 People Killed 3 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rejected the International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) report that eight million Afghans have migrated in the past nearly five years, IEA also rebut claim that Daesh wing present in Afghanistan was a threat to Europe, and the torture of an Afghan in Iran sparked different reactions.

Last Week's Major Developments:



Mawlavi Abdul Kabir asked eight countries in Doha to reopen their missions in Kabul

Eight million Afghans migrated in nearly five years: IOM

The torture video of an Afghan in Iran sparked different reactions

IOM report is untrue: MoRR

Daesh presence in Afghanistan is a threat to Europe: UN

The presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is a propaganda: Mujahid Canada announced three million Canadian dollar aid for Afghanistan

Casualties:

Last week, five people were killed and three others injured in Afghanistan in different incidents.

Two people disturbing security were killed by security forces in the Bagram district of Parwan province.

Last week, three people were killed and as many injured as a result of a clash between Jogyan in Sar-i-Pul City, the capital of Sar-i-Pul province.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents might have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Reports said that seven people were killed and one injured in Afghanistan in the previous week.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of people, including civilians, security forces and insurgents, would get killed and injured every week.

Demand for reopening embassies:

Last week, IEA Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir during a meeting with the ambassadors and diplomats of Great Briton, Canada, Italy, France, South Korea, Australia, Germany and USA extended invitation for the reopening of their embassies in Kabul and conducted their affairs from Kabul, the meeting took palce in Doha.

IOM's report rejected:

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has rejected the IOM's report released on Aug 2nd in which it was stated that nearly five millions Afghans migrated to European countreis from Afghanistan.

The MORR said :“No major migration in Afghanistan took place since Soviet Union invasion, unfortunately, in order to attract the attention of donors, some organizations publish false information about Afghanistan, which directly affects the Afghan people.”

Torture of Afghan refugee in Iran sparked reactions:

Some social media users last week posted a video in which an Afghan immigrant named Seyed Mehdi Mousavi was brutally tortured by Iranian police this video, it can be seen that the said Afghan migrant fell to the ground and an Iranian officer put his knee on his neck, and around this young migrant, women can be seen begging for his release.

Roznama Itlaat reported that the victim's name is Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, he is a resident of Nicha locality of Helmand's Naumish district and he was tortured by Iranian police officers in Damavand area of ​​Tehran.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has voiced deep concern over the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, following the circulation of disturbing images on social media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent incidents of ill-treatment by the Iranian security officials with the Afghan refugees in Tehran.

A statement from the ministry said such ill-treatment has aroused the deep concern of the Afghan government, and biased groups are trying to manipulate such incidents to cause frictions in the positive and good relations between the two countries.

Hence, in addition to expressing gratitude to the Iranian nation for hosting Afghan refugees in Iran, IEA-MoFA urged the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to identify the perpetrators of the recent inappropriate incidents and don't allow anyone to violate the rights of Afghan refugees, causing the frustration of the Afghan people.

Last week, an Iranian security official stressed that illegal immigrants should leave Iran by the end of this year. Ahmad Raza Radan, a senior Iranian security official, told IRNA that illegal migrants should leave Iran by the end of this year and return to their country of origin.

Sayed Rasoul Mosavi, deputy Iranian Foreign Minister, said that prejeduce behavour against refugees was the agenda of strangers.

On wrote on his x.com that no authority or individual in Iran accept biasness against refugees and consider such acts against Islamic brotherhood and sprite of hospitality.

He said:“The way Iranian are compliance to laws and regulations similarly foreign individuals are compliance and respect Iranian laws.”

UN concerns against Daesh unfounded

Last week, UN UN Counterterrorism Office Head Vladimir Voronkov said Daesh, or the Islamic State, in Afghanistan“remains a significant concern”, but the Islamic Emirate rejects such apprehensions as mere“propaganda”.He said:“ISIL-K has improved its financial and logistical capabilities in the past six months, including by tapping into Afghan and Central Asian diasporas for support.”

But Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, wrote on X:“Concerns raised by Western countries and institutions regarding the extensive and escalating threat of ISIS in Afghanistan are unfounded and driven by propaganda.”

According to him, the security forces of IEA have undertaken a serious fight against the ISIS in Afghanistan and have significantly weakened them.

“Furthermore, the entire territory of Afghanistan remains firmly under the control of the Islamic Emirate, leaving no room for independent or external groups to operate,” Mujahid added.

Canada support to Afghanistan

Last week Canada announced three million aid to Afghanistan and said the amount would be dispatched in 2024 as part of Ottawa humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

