Asian African Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) Installs Dr. Mamta Binani As President Of East India Chapter

Kolkata, 9th August, 2024: The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & (AACCI) proudly announces the successful installation of Dr. Mamta Binani as the Chapter President for the East India Chapter. The prestigious ceremony was held at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, Kolkata which was graced by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and AACCI members. The Installation Ceremony was followed by a panel discussion titled "Explore Asia & Africa with AACCI", where experts shared insights on navigating the diverse markets of Asia and Africa.



The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, AACCI Chapter President East India & President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter; Dr. GD Singh, Founder & Chairman of AACCI; Dr. Neetu Singh, Secretary General of AACCI; Mr. M J Puri, Director General of AACCI & many other eminent personalities.



The highlight of the evening was the felicitation and installation ceremony of Dr. Mamta Binani as the Chapter President for AACCI East India. Dr. GD Singh conducted the oath ceremony, and Dr. Mamta Binani accepted the role with a commitment to lead with integrity and dedication.



Speaking to the media, CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, AACCI Chapter President East India & President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter,“It is an honor to serve as the Chapter President for AACCI East India. I am committed to fostering a collaborative environment where businesses can thrive and explore new opportunities across Asia and Africa. Together, we will elevate the business community in Eastern India by leveraging AACCI's international platform and creating sustainable partnerships.”



On this Occasion, Dr. GD Singh, Founder & Chairman of AACCI, said,“Dr. Mamta Binani's installation as Chapter President marks a significant milestone for AACCI. Her leadership and vision will undoubtedly propel the East India Chapter to new heights, fostering economic ties and creating robust business networks between Asia and Africa. We are confident that under her guidance, the chapter will thrive and contribute significantly to regional and international economic growth.”



Speaking to the media, Dr. Neetu Singh, Secretary General of AACCI, said,“As we celebrate AACCI's growth, we are energized by the promise of new leadership. Dr. Mamta Binani's expertise and vision will play a crucial role in advancing our mission and strengthening the economic ties that bind our regions together."



On this Occasion, Mr. M J Puri, Director General of AACCI, said,“AACCI remains committed to bridging India and Africa through robust trade relations and sustainable partnerships. Our initiatives are designed to unlock new opportunities and support our members in navigating the evolving global market.”





About AACCI: The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) is dedicated to promoting economic growth and collaboration between Asia and Africa. By providing resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy, AACCI supports businesses in exploring new markets and creating sustainable partnerships.

