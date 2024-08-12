Chief Of Judicial Council Mourns Sheikh Salem
Date
8/12/2024 7:20:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The President of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Adel Bouresli along with all members in the Judicial branch expressed grief and mourned the demise of the head of Kuwait National Guard, His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
In a statement, Bouresli extended his sentiment to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, and to all Al-Sabah family on the tragic occasion. (end)
hmd
MENAFN12082024000071011013ID1108546689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.