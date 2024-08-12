Chief Of Judicial Council Mourns Sheikh Salem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The President of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Adel Bouresli along with all members in the Judicial branch expressed grief and mourned the demise of the head of Kuwait National Guard, Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

In a statement, Bouresli extended his sentiment to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, and to all family on the tragic occasion. (end)

hmd







MENAFN12082024000071011013ID1108546689