Bareilly Serial Killer Kuldeep Gangwar, Linked To Murders Of 9 Women, Recreates Disturbing Crime Scene (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant breakthrough for the Bareilly police, Kuldeep Gangwar, a 35-year-old man accused of being a serial killer, has been apprehended after a harrowing 14-month spree in which he murdered nine women in a disturbingly similar manner. Gangwar, described as a "woman hater with a traumatised past," has confessed to being directly involved in six of these brutal killings. The are still investigating his connection to the remaining three murders.

The series of murders, which took place in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area, involved Gangwar strangling his and discarding their bodies in sugarcane fields. The investigation, led by SSP Anurag Arya under 'Operation Talaash,' culminated in Gangwar's arrest after extensive efforts by the Bareilly police.

In an effort to fully understand the methods and motivations behind the gruesome crimes, the police have conducted a detailed re-enactment of the murder scenes. Using a dummy, authorities laid it out in a sugarcane field similar to those where the murders occurred. Gangwar was then asked to recount his actions at each stage of the crime. This process provided crucial insights into his modus operandi and psychological state.

Gangwar's confessions reveal a chilling pattern of behaviour. He targeted women in the 45-55 age group, a demographic he had developed a deep-seated resentment towards due to traumatic experiences from his past. Growing up, Gangwar witnessed his mother being severely abused by his father, which instilled in him a profound hatred towards women. His troubled upbringing, combined with substance abuse and personal failures, led him to commit these heinous acts.

SSP Arya outlined the comprehensive investigation that led to Gangwar's arrest. The breakthrough came after the release of sketches based on local feedback, which identified Gangwar as the prime suspect. The police, posing as villagers, carefully monitored his movements and interactions. Gangwar was eventually apprehended after surveillance confirmed his involvement in the crimes.

The investigation involved 22 teams, reviewing 1,500 CCTV footages, installing 600 additional cameras within a 25-km radius, and utilizing extensive Google mapping and data screening. Hidden cameras, female decoys, and teams sent to other states where similar cases had been resolved were also part of the operation.

Gangwar's methodology was notably calculated. He avoided using a mobile phone to prevent tracking and would abandon his plans if he suspected that someone had noticed him. His preference for targeting women alone in isolated areas was driven by his desire to avoid confrontation and ensure the murders were carried out without disturbance. After killing his victims, he would attempt to sexually assault them before abandoning their bodies in the fields.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376/511 (attempt to rape) for the earlier killings and BNS sections 103 (murder) and 62 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other) for the most recent murder. Gangwar's arrest and the subsequent re-enactment of his crimes have provided critical evidence for the ongoing legal proceedings.