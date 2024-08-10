Bengaluru Court Issues Summons To Minister Satish Jarkiholi For Saying 'Hindu' Word Is Obscene

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Special Court for People's Representatives has summoned Karnataka's Public Works Satish Jarkiholi to appear on August 27 in response to a private complaint filed against him. The complaint, lodged by Dilip Kumar, accuses Jarkiholi of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism, specifically by referring to the word 'Hindu' as having an obscene meaning.

The controversy dates back to November 2022 when Jarkiholi made the remarks during a human fraternity program in Nippani, located in Belagavi district. While addressing the gathering, Jarkiholi claimed, "The meaning of the word 'Hindu' is very obscene." He further argued that Hinduism is a religion that was brought into India and imposed on the people, stating that the term 'Hindu' itself is not of Indian origin but rather a Persian word. Jarkiholi questioned, "What is the relationship between India and Persia?" and called for a discussion on how the term 'Hindu' became associated with Indian culture.

The remarks sparked outrage, leading to the filing of a private complaint. The court has now directed Jarkiholi to attend the hearing on August 27, where he is expected to provide a statement in response to the allegations.

This incident has drawn significant attention, as it touches on sensitive issues regarding religion and cultural identity.

