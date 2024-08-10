Sobhita Dhulipala Joins 'The Akkineni' For Family Photos, Poses With Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna And Others

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nagarjuna shared pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement ceremony that took place in his Hyderabad house.

Two days after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings, new photos from their engagement ceremony have surfaced online. In one of these photos, the 'Made in Heaven' actress is seen posing with Naga Chaitanya and his family. The newly engaged pair is pictured with Chay's father, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, and their actor son, Akhil Akkineni.

They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. In another photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose with Sobhita's parents. Sobhita looks stunning in a peach saree with a bun embellished with flowers. Chay, on the other hand, appears as sweet as ever in her white kurta-pajama.

Naga Chaitanya, who was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024. It was a small ceremony at Chaitanya's home, attended only by close family members. Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna, published the first photos online.

Rumours regarding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship emerged in May 2023, when they were first seen together in Hyderabad. Their relationship received more attention after a viral photo from their European vacation in June showed the couple enjoying a wine-tasting session, fueling conjecture.

The lovely couple from Andhra Pradesh paid homage to their rich cultural heritage with their exquisite Manish Malhotra-designed outfits. Sobhita Dhulipala wore a painstakingly crafted peach silk sari and gold jewelry that captured the soul of her roots. The actress chose to wear Uppada silk, a luxurious fabric originating in the coastal town of Uppada in Andhra Pradesh.

