Bahrain's Salwa Wins Silver Of Women's 400M Race At Paris Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Salwa Eid Nasser, of Bahrain, secured the silver medal of women's 400m final of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday. She finished the race in 48.53 seconds, bagging the second medal for her country. Marileidy Paulino, of the Dominican Republic, won the medal after finishing in 48.17 seconds, while Natalia Kaczmarek, of Poland, finished in 48.98 seconds in the third place. On Tuesday Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won women's 3,000m steeplechase medal. (end) mo

