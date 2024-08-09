US Envoy Hails Afghan Athletes' Participation In Paris Olympics As Inspiring

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires praised Afghan participating in the Paris as a“shining symbol of resilience.”

These athletes, on social X, commended their courage and perseverance, stating that their determination brings hope to the people.

Decker's praise for the Afghan athletes comes as the Paris Olympics enters its second week, with many Afghan competitors having already completed their events across various sports.

The Afghanistan sports delegation, consisting of three women and three men, participated in the 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, five Afghan athletes are part of the International Refugee Team, with their events yet to take place.

Many Afghan sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the success of the Afghan athletes competing under the Refugee Team.

The Afghan delegation's participation in the Paris Olympics is significant, especially considering that the Taliban has banned sports for girls in Afghanistan for the past three years.

The Taliban had previously stated that they do not recognize Afghan women competing in the Paris Olympics.

This participation by Afghan athletes, despite the Taliban's restrictions, highlights the ongoing struggle for women's rights and sports in Afghanistan.

The global stage provided by the Olympics has drawn attention to the challenges faced by Afghan athletes, particularly women, under the Taliban regime.

As the world watches the Paris Olympics, the perseverance of these Afghan athletes serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination of the Afghan people, even in the face of severe adversity. Their participation not only represents a victory for sports but also a beacon of hope for those fighting for basic freedoms in Afghanistan.

