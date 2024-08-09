Worst Natural Disaster To Hit Southern Indian State Of Kerala Leaves Trail Of Destruction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoob Thayyil Karuvadi

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Southern Indian state of Kerala witnessed the worst natural calamity on July 30 this year leaving a trail of distraction that shattered dreams of hundreds of families.

The devastating landslides that hit the hilly district of Wayanad which is an elegant attraction killed at least 400 people and search and rescue teams are still searching for another 150 people missing.

In the suffering following the landslides that swept away villages completely, the people of Kerala which is known for a mosaic multi-religious coexistence, people of all religious faiths including Hindus, Muslims and Christians came together to lend helping hand to the families affected.

The burial of several dead who could not be recognized was yet another sight of the peaceful coexistence of different religious people when the world is increasingly showing hatred towards others.

It was a poignant moment when leaders of all three major religions came together to offer collective prayers after the mass burial of those unrecognized. (end)

