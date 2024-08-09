MP Secures Rs 3,200 Crore Investment Proposals Including From Nvidia, Google

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Aug 9 (KNN) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday that the state has secured proposals totalling Rs 3,200 crore, with international tech giants Nvidia and among the prospective investors.

These investments are expected to create over 7,000 jobs in the region.

The announcement came following an interactive session held in Bengaluru, which saw participation from more than 500 attendees.

The event featured one-on-one meetings with representatives from over 30 prominent companies, including Lap India Private Limited, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, DHL Global, Tech Mahindra, Microsoft, and Kirloskar Systems.

According to Yadav, Nvidia expressed interest in developing a blueprint to position Madhya Pradesh as India's intelligence capital, while Google Cloud proposed establishing a start-up hub and centre of excellence in the state.

Additionally, four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the IT sector during the session.

Yadav highlighted the state's potential for industrial growth across various sectors, including IT, energy, tourism, MSME, food processing, horticulture, and agriculture.

He assured investors of the state government's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship.

Raghavendra Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, presented the state's investor-friendly policies and schemes, emphasising that this is an opportune time for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, underscored the state's potential for investment in IT, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES).

Dubey noted that Madhya Pradesh offers unique incentives to developers in the IT and ITES sectors.

The event also saw the signing of MoUs between Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited and several industry associations, including the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), TIE Global, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), and Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI).

(KNN Bureau)